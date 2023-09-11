Lake County to hold community meeting on broadband access, digital equity

The public is invited to attend a community meeting from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the University Center of Lake County, 1200 University Center Drive, Grayslake, to learn about Lake County’s initiative to improve equitable and affordable high-speed internet access and provide their thoughts and experiences with broadband in the county.

The County recently launched the Lake County Digital Growth Initiative in an effort to better understand the current state of high-speed internet service and digital equity in the county and implement solutions for improvement. More than 72,000 households are estimated to be eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal internet subscription discount plan for low-income families and more than 3,800 households and businesses in Lake County are located in areas with internet service considered unserved or underserved, which are below the FCC standards for high-speed internet.

“Our broadband plan will reflect the critical internet needs of Lake County residents with the goal of improving broadband access across the county and eliminating the digital divide that currently exists,” said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart. “The public’s input is incredibly important and the information that we gather from this community meeting will collectively serve as a valuable source to be included in the broadband planning process.”

The Lake County Board began tackling high-speed internet access earlier this year with the creation of the Special Committee on Broadband. Lake County is committed to engaging with residents, businesses, educational institutions, nonprofit and community-based organizations, and other County leaders to bring reliable, high-speed internet and advance support and resources to improve digital access and skills to all residents. Attending this meeting is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the current state of broadband and in Lake County and share input that will go directly to the Committee.

“We want to hear from residents, businesses, and organizations about their experiences with broadband,” said Jennifer Clark, Lake County Board Member and Chair of the Special Committee on Broadband. “We need to understand the challenges that people are currently facing so that we can deliver better broadband access and promote digital equity for all.”

The meetings will begin with an introduction from Clark, committee chair, followed by an opportunity for residents to work together and provide input in small group sessions.

Pre-registration is requested by not required.

Register at https://www.lakecountyil.gov/FormCenter/Communications-16/Community-Meeting-on-Broadband-Access-451