Lake County to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19

Lake County is holding its second live COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. June 23. Hosted by Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart, panelists will discuss the current COVID-19 situation, funding and relief efforts for residents and businesses, and a look ahead at what to expect in the coming weeks.

Register through the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HW0c1TotSym0yVgDn5_w4A

Hart will be joined by the following panelists who will provide updates and answer questions from the community.

Paul Frank, chair, Lake County Financial and Administrative Special Committee on COVID-19 Recovery

Mark Pfister, executive director, Lake County Health Department

Donny Schmit, president, Lake County Municipal League

Scott Warren, superintendent, Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103

Demetrius Willis, co-chair, African American Community Partnership Group, Lake County Health Department

Other Lake County staff and partners

This virtual meeting will be hosted through Zoom. Attendees can view and listen to the meeting through their computer, tablet, or phone. Information on how to access the meeting is sent to the email address provided upon registration.

If you would like to take part in this event, make sure to register. Lake County will publish a recording of the virtual town hall for those who are unable to attend on June 23.