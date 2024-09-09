Sequoit Creek Park provides new downtown Antioch destination

Antioch has a new addition to its historic downtown area — Sequoit Creek Park.

The splash pad proved to be a popular item with the summer heat, as well as enjoying in the breeze on the granite outcroppings lining the creek.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony opened the park Aug. 17, and an estimated crowd of 1,000 people were drawn to walk the paths and take in all the amenities. Along with the splash pad, there is a fully accessible playground, fire pits, a concession area with restrooms, a public performance pavilion, and walkways that focus on the restored creek.

“I couldn’t be more proud to … celebrate one of the most significant accomplishments in our village’s history,” said Scott Gartner, the village’s mayor. “The park is a true gem. It has been transformed into a beautiful space that reflects the natural beauty of our community.”

The once-blighted 4.5-acre parcel was home to the Pittman Pontiac Motors dealership in the 1970s. The creek was covered over with corrugated piping and topped with asphalt. After the dealership closed, the site was used for carnivals, community gardens, and events. The culvert collapsed, when the piping for the creek corroded over the decades.

The village purchased the property for $110,000 in 2020. It followed an online survey that identified residents wanted an open space for recreation in the downtown area. Village officials and state dignitaries held a groundbreaking ceremony in July 2023, next to the exposed culvert, where the creek had collapsed.

The park was a goal seven years ago and aided by former mayor Larry Hanson. “Thankfully, this Village Board is fulfilling the dream,” he said, at the groundbreaking.

Remedial efforts on environmental issues were factored into the equation. Corrective work at the

site encompassed re-routing the hanging electric power lines and effluent water piping. They also removed the rusted and damaged piping that covered the creek and the eroded soil surrounding it.

In “daylighting” the creek and reinforcing its path, the water could flow to the surface for native plant vegetation to improve downstream water quality

Grant monies came partly through the American Recovery Plan Act for $1.9 million, and Lake County Stormwater Management contributing $2.75 million to the project targeting flood mitigation and water retention. The remaining cost is being paid with alternate source general obligation bonds, reimbursed by business district sales tax revenues.

The village selected Waukegan-based Boller Construction in May 2023 to complete the work on the design and engineering plans. The project was tabbed at $12.7 million.

The park is bordered by Main, Depot, and Orchard streets and adjacent to the William E. Brook Memorial Wetland, where Sequoit Creek widens and continues southeast. Easily accessible parking spots are contiguous with the site along Depot Street.

“We’ve made sure that well-marked crosswalks, ample lighting, and wide walking paths were available to those using the park,” said Geoffrey Guttschow, the village’s police chief, and interim administrator. “We wanted to ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy the park, safely.

“The village is in the process of looking at other safety features to allow better visibility of the crosswalks and pedestrian walkways around the park,” he said. “We want to promote a secure environment for everyone.”

Of course, the main draw is Sequoit Creek itself.

“There are many words to describe the park, from blight to beautiful,” said Ainsley Wonderling, director for the Lakes Region Historical Society. “Hiram Buttrick, and the Gage brothers, traveling from New England, decided to build a sawmill on the creek’s course upstream.

”Sequoit Creek is the most appropriate name for the park, and the reason Antioch is here. There is something for everyone at the park, and its use will be a legacy to forward-thinking people, who have worked long and hard to see its completion. It’s a magical place!”

Gartner noted, “From the greenery to the thoughtfully designed spaces, Sequoit Creek Park is a place where nature, community, and modern amenities come together perfectly.

It was envisioned as the centerpiece of our community for the next hundred years … a place to gather, meet friends, welcome visitors, and take pride in our village.”