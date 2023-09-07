Sixth Annual Nashwood brings the feeling of Nashville to Highwood

What do you get when you combine Nashville, Tennessee with Highwood, Illinois?

Nashwood, of course.

The sixth annual Nashwood returned to Highwood for three days over the Labor Day weekend, bringing renowned country music names to an early September honky-tonk row event in Lake County.

Nashwood visitors, beginning Sept. 1, could bar hop or go from restaurant to pub to hear country music throughout Highwood.

Attendees wore themed clothing including Western hats and strappy boots.

Eric Falberg, City of Highwood alderman, is principal of 28 Mile Distilling Co., also promoted on signage as 28 Mile Vodka Co. 28 Mile was among popular hot spots.

It was Falberg’s idea to launch Nashwood as an event with the support of pals who helped by suggesting the name of Nashwood.

“Nashwood has become one of Highwood’s most successful festivals, bringing Nashville to the people the way it was meant to be,” Falberg said.

Falberg said Nashwood succeeds as a format the way Nashville, Tennessee draws in music fans from venue to venue, saying that Highwood also offers, “small intimate settings throughout the downtown.

“You hop around from place to place, listening to many incredible musicians hailing from Nashville itself,” Falberg said.

“It’s also become a huge shot in the arm for many of the local establishments, where it would have normally just been another quiet Labor Day Weekend.”

At Falberg’s business, 454 Sheridan Road, musician Josh Gallagher of Nashville, Tennessee was part of a Sept. 2 meetup of professional country artists who performed on 28 Mile’s stage.

Gallagher was a 2016 finalist from the hit show, “The Voice.”

“We’re playing a writers’ round,” Gallagher said that Saturday afternoon. “Basically, what that is, is there’s four to five artists, songwriters that are on stage. You play your own original music, stuff that you do for your own artistry. It’s all original music here.

“We’re just playing music and having a good time right here in Nashwood.”

Acoustic guitarist and singer Joe Orozco of Crestwood performed at Clucker’s Charcoal Chicken, 405 Sheridan Road. This year was Orozco’s third Nashwood.

“Not just Nashwood, but Highwood is an awesome town,” Orozco said. “I try to play here as much as I can. It’s just a great town. Every town should try to get like Highwood is when it comes to their events and the things that they do and Nashwood is awesome.

“Every place has a band or a player like me, inside, outside, it’s just one of the best events that I play all year.”

The Finck sisters, identical twins of El Paso, Illinois, performed at Teddy O’Brian’s Suds & Grub, 432 Sheridan Road.

Siblings Sarah and Kelly Finck are heard in Nashville and on the national American country music circuit.

Nashwood, “is really, really cool,” Sarah Finck said about, “being a part of the Nashwood event.

“To be able to do that is, like, really special because not everyone gets to do that.”

Folks could board the Booze Barrel Bus (purchased ticket) or ride an open wagon down Sheridan Road while a country musician sang and played the guitar.

Tommy Garrity of Highland Park, owner of The Toadstool Pub, 327 Waukegan Ave. accommodated a packed house indoors and outside.

“Nashwood’s awesome, brings people from all over the country, if not the world, to come see amazing music, great restaurants and great pubs in Highwood,” Garrity said. “I love it, it’s great, everybody loves it.”

Air guitarist Connor Cullum, 4, of Lake Bluff wore a cowboy hat in front of the stage at The Toadstool Pub.

“The guy’s got soul,” said parent Kevin Cullum about son Connor. “It’s amazing, he’s got passion.”

Paul Piwowarczyk, originally from Highland Park and now of Grayslake, and Connie Warnke of Grayslake, visited Nashwood with a group.

“It’s a great time,” Piwowarczyk said. “They really do a good job, they promote the town, not too many times you see a happy face walking around, people are enjoying themselves, music at almost every corner.

“That’s the whole premise of the Nashwood, it’s based on the Nashville theme.”

Connie Warnke summed Nashwood up.

“It brings the community together,” Warnke said. “It really does.”

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival is next in Highwood from Oct. 6 to 8. Visit https://www.highwoodpumpkinfest.com.