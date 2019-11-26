Aurora bus driver charged after allegedly drinking beer with students on board

Thanks to an alert convenience store clerk an East Aurora school bus driver is off the streets after she allegedly consumed alcohol while picking up elementary students and delivering them to school earlier this month.

Aurora Police on Monday arrested and charged 44-year-old Michelle Passley with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the life/health of a child.

Passley, a North Aurora resident, was a driver for First Student Bus Company which provides service to East Aurora School District 131.

During a Nov. 15 morning shift, a clerk at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in the 900 block of North Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora reported that he sold two cans of beer to Passley and observed her climb onto a school bus and drive away.

The unidentified clerk quickly informed the East Aurora School District, which then contacted First Student. The company reviewed school bus video, terminated the driver and contacted Aurora Police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“Detectives reviewed video, which shows the driver place the beer can into a brown paper bag and drink from it while driving numerous elementary school children on the bus,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said at a Tuesday press conference. “In all, 32 students were observed on the bus while the driver was drinking from two beer cans.”

No children were injured and they were dropped off at school without incident.

“It was absolutely brazen,” Ziman said. “We have an absolute zero tolerance for this when you place children in danger … . But for that convenience store clerk in contact with the school district we’d be none the wiser.”

According to Aurora Police, Passley picked up the school bus at around 6 a.m. and completed one route before stopping at the Farnsworth Avenue store to purchase beer.

Ziman said Passley turned herself in to authorities. She was released on $100 bond and her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27 at Aurora Branch Court.

She is not an employee of East Aurora School District 131. The district contracts with First student for school bus service.