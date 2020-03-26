Aurora plans to crack down on ‘non-essential’ businesses still operating

The City of Aurora plans to crack down on some businesses still operating in the wake of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent Stay at Home executive order.

Pritzker’s order called for the mandated closer of non-essential businesses through April 7.

“We have received complaints from employees who are justifiably concerned about working conditions amid the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin in a statement on Wednesday. “We will determine if the business is essential as defined by the State, and, if so, what social distancing and prevention measures are in place for operations.”

In an effort to reinforce the mandated closure of non-essential businesses through April 7, the city is preparing to issue compliance notices for those in violation.

Concerned employees can contact the City of Aurora at 630-256-4636 or MayorsOffice@aurora-il.org.

Once information is received, the City’s Law Department will determine if an Aurora businesses is essential or non-essential. Non-essential businesses will receive a hand-delivered Notice to Comply and mandated to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order.

Business owners will have 24 hours to comply or appeal to the law department before corrective action is enforced, which could include 1) an order of closure issued by the state or local health department or 2) a civil and/or criminal liability.

“This is clearly a matter of life or death,” said Irvin. “COVID-19 is here in Aurora, and we will do whatever is necessary to reinforce the state’s guidelines for safety. We cannot have employees working in unsafe conditions and completing non-essential tasks just to meet the company’s bottom line. People are more important than profits.”