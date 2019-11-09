Chicago DUI patrols planned

Chicago police will conduct DUI saturation patrols this weekend in the Shakespeare and Grand Central police districts.

Patrols will be from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 10) in the Grand Central (25th) District.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI saturation patrol.

The saturation patrols conducted in the Deering (9th) and Ogden (10th) districts on November 1-3 resulted in the following arrests: