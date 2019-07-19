Chicago Police investigate exposure case on Orange Line

Chicago Police investigate exposure case on Orange LineJuly 19, 2019
Chicago police are asking for help in locating a man wanted for public indecency.
Police said that the man approached a woman at 1:36 p.m. July 15 on the CTA Orange Line train platform at 5106 S. Pulaski Road, exposed himself and engaged in a sex act.
The offender in the 8th Police District incident on the Chicago Transit Authority platform was described as a black man, 40-50 years of age, with gray and black hair, and wearing a black shirt and tan/khaki pants.
Police offered the following tips to avoid being the victim of an exposure incident and how to react, if a victim:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Be aware of this incident and alert neighbors.
- Call 911 immediately to report any suspicious person or activity.
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.
Anyone with information about the incident or the offender should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8380.