Chicago Police investigate exposure case on Orange Line

Chicago police are asking for help in locating a man wanted for public indecency.

Police said that the man approached a woman at 1:36 p.m. July 15 on the CTA Orange Line train platform at 5106 S. Pulaski Road, exposed himself and engaged in a sex act.

The offender in the 8th Police District incident on the Chicago Transit Authority platform was described as a black man, 40-50 years of age, with gray and black hair, and wearing a black shirt and tan/khaki pants.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being the victim of an exposure incident and how to react, if a victim:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Be aware of this incident and alert neighbors.

Call 911 immediately to report any suspicious person or activity.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or the offender should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8380.