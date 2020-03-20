Coronavirus forces DuPage County to reduce, shut down some services

DuPage County officials have announced a series of adjustments, including scaling back or even shutting down some services in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The 18th Judicial Circuit Court will have limited operation. To view a complete list of court closures, cancellations, delays, and appropriate contact information, visit www.dupageco.org/courts.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all personal visits to inmates until further notice. Attorneys and clergy members will be able to visit inmates but will be screened by staff for symptoms. Staff are also working to expand opportunities for detainees to communicate with their loved ones by phone.

The Treasurer’s Office will see people by appointment only and will not accept walk-in customers. Tax pre-payments should be sent via mail to 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, Ill. 60187. To contact the office, call 630-407-5900, email propertytaxadvocate@dupageco.org or visit www.dupageco.org/treasurer.

The County Clerk will be taking meetings by appointment only. No walk-in customers will be allowed. License applications, record requests, and submittals may be made by calling 630-407-5500, emailing countyclerk@dupageco.org, mailing to P.O. Box 1028, Wheaton, Ill. 60187, or visiting www.dupageco.org/countyclerk.

The Recorder’s Office will be recording documents by appointment or by submitting records via mail to P.O. Box 936, Wheaton, Ill. 60187. If the document sought was recorded since March 16, 1961, download a copy of the document for free at www.dupageco.org/recorder. Anyone needing a document prior to March 16, 1961 can send an email to recorder@dupageco.org. Include a name, permanent index number, or address of the property. For questions, visit the website or call 630-407-5400.

The County’s Building and Zoning Department will take permitting and zoning customers by appointment only. They will accept online permits for roofing, siding, electric revisions and upgrades and permits (window, A/C, furnace, and water heater). Permits will be issued via mail following online payments. To submit a permit or make an online payment, visit www.dupageco.org/buildingzoning.

DuPage County Health Department staff are first responders in a public health emergency.

Therefore, the decision has been made to offer very limited essential services. The Public Health Centers in Addison, Lombard, Wheaton, West Chicago, and Westmont are closed for most services. Behavioral Health Crisis Services remain operational and available 24/7. Please call 630-682-7400 to inquire about other available services.

DuPage County residents and healthcare professionals with concerns about exposure or specific symptoms are encouraged to call the DCHD Communicable Disease and Epidemiology (CDE) program at 630-221-7553 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 630-682-7400 after hours.

The DuPage County Health Department is also posting updates on their website, www.dupagehealth.org/590/Coronavirus-Information. Call the Health Department’s Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline, 630-627-1700, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Residents may access a detailed list of service changes on the DuPage County website at www.dupageco.org/serviceupdates. DuPage County is committed to serving its residents to the greatest extent possible, especially during times of crisis.

To access a current schedule of County Board and County Board committee meetings and to submit public comment online, please visit the County Board website at www.dupageco.org/ThisWeekAtDuPage.aspx.