County seeks donations of protective equipment in coronavirus fight

DuPage County is seeking donations of Personal Protective Equipment to aid in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county has asked residents, medical and nursing schools and residents to donate unused equipment. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is coordinating efforts.

“Our first responders and medical professionals are on the front lines of this unprecedented fight against COVID-19,” said DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin in a statement. “Keeping them safe is of the utmost importance as they continue to care for our residents.”

Items needed include:

Masks: N-95 (equivalent or higher), surgical, or procedural

Gowns: Isolation and non-surgical (all sizes)

Gloves: Nitrile, sterile, and surgical (all sizes)

Eye Protection: Goggles and safety glasses (fluid shield)

Face shields

Sani Cloth Germicidal Disinfecting Surface Wipes

Items should be unopened and in the original manufacturer’s packaging. Open packages and donations of other materials will not be accepted at the County’s location. OHSEM staff will contact the organization or individual to provide the location and times that PPE donations are being accepted and will distribute donations to police, fire, and medical facilities within DuPage County.

Information on equipment donations is available at www.protectdupage.org and locate the donation link on the front page. Email staff at eoc.logistics@dupageco.org with questions.

People wishing to donate cash to assist community non-profits in their COVID-19 response may do so through the DuPage Foundation at https://dupagefoundation.org/covid-19.html or by donating to the charity of their choice.

People interested in volunteering their time to assist non-profit organizations may learn about volunteer opportunities at www.givingdupage.org.