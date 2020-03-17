Irvin declares emergency in Aurora, most Kane court activity halted as coronavirus impact grows

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin declared a state of emergency in the city on Monday, March 15 while most Kane County courts halted operations due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Joined by local healthcare professionals, aldermen, public safety chiefs, utility representatives and restaurant owners, Irvin spoke to media representatives on hand in the Aurora City Council chambers and to Aurorans via a live streamed briefing before announcing the State of Emergency Declaration.

“These are challenging times, but I am confident we as a city, state and nation can come out of this stronger, wiser, and better,” Irvin said. “Let’s work together to preserve the public health, safety and welfare of our community.”

Effective immediately, the declaration is a proactive measure to ensure public health and safety, to expedite the procurement of goods and services and to quickly enforce emergency planning decisions.

Aurora has had no reported coronavirus cases while Kane County has three reported cases. Kane County Health Department Director Barb Jeffers said 60 tests have been conducted.

Some of the powers granted in the declaration include:

Activating the City’s emergency operations plan

Suspending provisions of any regulatory ordinance or law prescribing procedures for conduct of city business if strict compliance with the provisions would in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the public health emergency caused by COVID-19

Recommending or directing in-place sheltering or quarantining to prevent the spread of COVID-19;

Exercising any other power not inconsistent with State and federal law to respond to and contain COVID-19.

The declaration is one of many efforts and policies instituted by Mayor Irvin to combat the COVID-19 health threat and flatten the curve.

In addition, he announced the closure of Aurora City Hall.

Aurora City Hall will close to the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 until 8 a.m. Wednesday April 1. During the two-week closure, operations at City Hall will continue, just with a modified staffing structure, including some employees working from home.

Public safety officials with the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Department will continue to serve and protect Aurora with no service interruption and no downgrade in staffing.

Business can still be conducted via email or phone call. Staff members will discuss the proper protocols for the matter at hand. The public can call the Customer Service Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 630-256-4636 or email MyAurora@aurora-il.org to be forwarded to the appropriate department.

Also Monday, Kane County 16th Circuit Chief Judge Clint Hull issued an executive order that essentially halts all court operations except “essential and emergency” motions for a full month.

Under the order, most criminal and civil cases will be continued to dates after April 17.

“This decision was made in order to protect the health and safety of the general public and courthouse employees and made after consultation with the Presiding Judges and offices of the County Board, State’s Attorney, Public Defender, Court Services, Circuit Clerk, and representatives of the private bar,” Hull said in a news release.

The Kane County Courthouse (100 South Third St., Geneva), Kane County Judicial Center (37W777 Route 38, St. Charles), and Kane County Juvenile Justice Center (37W655 Route 38, St. Charles) will remain open to hear those cases deemed essential and any emergency motions.

Essential cases include but are not limited to in-custody criminal cases, order of protection hearings, juvenile delinquency, juvenile abuse and neglect, and emergency matters