Man charged in Woodfield incident

A Palatine man faces a charge of terrorism for allegedly driving in Woodfield Mall in September.

Javier Garcia, 22, a resident of the 1300 block of North Geneva, is the driver of the vehicle that crashed into Sears and went into Woodfield Mall on Sept. 20, according to Schaumburg police.

Police said Garcia was released from Amita Health Behavioral Medicine Institute on Sept. 27 and transferred to the custody of Schaumburg police.

Upon completion of their investigation, Schaumburg detectives contacted the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, which authorized charges in the case.

Charges against Garcia are terrorism, a state charge for any act that causes substantial damage to any building containing five or more businesses, and felony criminal damage to property.

“Substantial damage” is classified as damage in excess of $100,000.

Schaumburg police said their investigation revealed that Garcia was acting alone. They said a motive has not been determined.

Police said they have no reason to believe Garcia was targeting any specific person and/or store within Woodfield Mall.

Garcia was to appear in bond court at 26th Street and California Avenue in Chicago on Sept. 29.