Motorist drives into Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg police had a suspect in custody Friday afternoon after an individual drove into Woodfield Mall.

The vehicle drove into a Sears entrance in the mall and continued until reaching the mall’s common area, according to witnesses. No injuries were reported, according to Schaumburg officials.

“At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation,” the village of Schaumburg said in a Facebook post.

The mall was being evacuated Friday afternoon.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area around the mall, if possible.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for the FBI said that the agency is aware of the situation at the mall and is assisting at the request of local law enforcement.

“There is no known threat to public safety at this time,” Siobhan Johnson, special agent and public affairs officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Chicago field office, said in a statement.