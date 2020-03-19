Oak Park going on lockdown

Oak Park will be on lockdown for two weeks, beginning Friday, March 20.

Village President Anan Abu-Talb has declared a local state of emergency and Michael Charley, the village public health director, has issued a public order that requires residents to shelter in place from Friday through April 3.

The village website was not accessible Wednesday evening as it was overwhelmed with residents and others seeking information, several residents said.

Oak Park is the first municipality in the state to require residents to stay inside when not conducting essential business.