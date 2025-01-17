Alton man gets 60 years for decapitation of pregnant woman

An Alton man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the decapitation murder of a pregnant woman.

Deundrea Holloway, 25, was sentenced today in Madison County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child and concealment of a homicidal death.

Holloway pleaded guilty to murdering Liese Dodd, 22, on June 9, 2022 at her apartment in Alton.

Dodd, who was nearly eight months’ pregnant, had an on-and-off relationship with Holloway.

Dodd’s mother became concerned after she couldn’t reach her daughter. The mother went to the apartment and discovered Dodd’s body. Her neck was cut and her head was placed in an outdoor garbage bin nearby.

Twice during court proceedings, Holloway’s defense raised questions regarding his fitness to stand trial, resulting in court-ordered psychological evaluations. At one point, the court determined Holloway to be mentally unfit to stand trial, resulting in the defendant being treated at a state institution for months, until he was deemed fit to stand trial.

In addition, during court proceedings, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that an unborn child cannot be construed as a second murder victim for purposes of seeking a sentence of life in prison.

“For the family and loved ones of Liese, these types of issues have caused continued angst and uncertainty. This guilty conviction ends that,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “Our hope is that this conviction and sentence provide the family and loved ones some assurance and will be a step toward healing.”

An Alton police investigation resulted in Holloway being identified as a suspect and taken into custody in Gillespie.

Haine commended prosecutors, Alton police and agencies that assisted in the investigation and arrest, including the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services, and Litchfield and Gillespie police.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the prosecutors and law enforcement agencies who worked diligently to secure this outcome,” Haine said. “Their commitment to justice helped ensure that the victim’s loved ones could see accountability delivered.

“This case has been difficult for everyone. Obviously, it has been traumatic for Liese’s family. With this resolution, they were spared the additional trauma associated with trial. My heart goes out to the family, whose strength, courage and resiliency during this process have been truly remarkable.”

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford lauded the work of his department.

“I commend the exceptional efforts of our patrol officers and detectives in swiftly resolving the investigation of the tragic murder of Liese Dodd and her unborn child,” Ford said. “Their unwavering dedication and meticulous work led to the prompt apprehension of the suspect, Deundrea Holloway.”