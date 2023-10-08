Granite City woman charged in murder

A Granite City woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting.

Tara Anderson, 37, has been charged in connection with the Sept 24 shooting of Phillip Armstrong, 39, also of Granite City.

She is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

One of the murder charges alleges that Anderson discharged a firearm with the intent to kill or cause great bodily harm to Armstrong.

Granite City police responded to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue on Sept. 24 for a report of a shooting. Armstrong was found deceased on the roadway.

Police said Anderson and Armstrong had previously been in a relationship.

Granite City police investigated the case, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County coroner and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition for pretrial detention of the suspect.

Madison County Associate Judge Ronald Slemer ordered that Anderson be held pending the detention hearing.