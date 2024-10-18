Jury selection begins in 2013 murder case

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in a former Pontoon Beach man’s murder trial.

Roger Sutton Jr., 57, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Patrenia Butler-Turner. The case will be tried in Madison County Circuit Court.

Butler-Turner was taken in East St. Louis in 2013. Prosecutors state that Sutton beat and strangled the 40-year-old woman sometime between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17, 2013.

Sutton was charged in the case in 2023.

He is also charged with concealment of a homicide for allegedly concealing Butler-Turner’s body in a wooded area off Illinois Route 111 in Pontoon Beach. Butler-Turner’s body was found in December 2022.

DNA evidence, prosecutors say, revealed that the found skeletal remains were those of Butler-Turner.

If convicted of murder, Sutton faces from 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. If convicted of the concealment charge, Sutton faces two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.