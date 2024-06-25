Man sentenced for I-70 crash injuring family

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a DUI-related Instate 70 crash that injured members of an Indiana family.

Kyle Heimsath, 36, of Pocahontas, received the sentence Monday, June 24 in Madison County Circuit Court. He had pleaded guilty in February to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

Heimsath’s blood-alcohol level was determined to be 0.249 percent – three times over the legal limit – when he caused a crash shortly after 5:15 a.m. Nov. 30, 2019, on Interstate 70. His vehicle, which had been going the wrong way on the interstate, collided with a minivan occupied by an Indiana family that was returning from a holiday trip to visit relatives in Missouri.

At Monday’s sentencing hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Gina McNabnay asked the court to impose a nine-year sentence, while Heimsath asked for probation.

McNabnay, in her argument, said police began receiving 911 call about 5 a.m. that day, regarding a wrong-way driver on the interstate. The offender’s vehicle was stopped in the wrong lanes, with its lights off, when the crash happened.

“The defendant committed an egregious act of driving under the influence that had serious, life-altering effects on a family of four that were just passing through on the interstate,” McNabnay argued.

Members of the Indiana family gave victim-impact statements at the sentencing hearing, describing multiple surgeries they’ve undergone for various injuries, including broken bones. One family member, a teen, who feared he would die, suffered a torn intestine. He described the pain he endured and having to learn to walk again. The family members also spoke of their ongoing mental and emotional suffering.

“Drinking too much and then driving is not only a risk to your life, but a risk to everyone on the road,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “It is also a crime. I commend the prosecution team on this case and hope this prison sentence will help send that message. Even a first DUI — as this was for the defendant — can put innocent lives at incredible risk and cause life-altering injuries.”

“We are just thankful no one died here,” Haine added. “I commend the family members for having the strength and courage to come to court and describe the impact that the defendant’s reckless actions have had on their lives. We pray for their continued healing.”