Three charged in Collinsville murder

Three men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of woman in Collinsville.

Sammy Shafer Jr. of Caseyville, Gary Johnson of East St. Louis, and Marty Shaw of Collinsville are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case.

A gunman approached the victim, Portia Rowland, outside her residence and fatally shot her Tuesday morning.

“We believe the evidence at trial will show that this was not a random crime but was a calculated and cold-hearted murder-for-hire based on a personal grievance,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said.

Shafer, 36, is also charged with two counts of solicitation of murder.

Prosecutors allege that Johnson – someone for whom Shafer was legally accountable – shot the victim, resulting in her death.

Johnson, 45, is also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Prosecutors contend that Johnson shot Rowland and that he possessed a Hi-Point 9mm handgun after having been convicted of first-degree murder in a 1997 St. Clair County case. Johnson was given a sentence of 40 years in that St. Clair case.

Prosecutors filed detention petitions claiming that Johnson was the shooter and that Shaw drove Johnson to the victims’ home.

Shafer paid Johnson and Shaw a combined $10,000, according to detention petitions.

According to court documents, Shafer “encouraged” and “requested” that Shaw kill Rowland.

Prosecutors said that Shaw confessed to Shafer hiring him to kill Rowland. They said that Johnson waited outside for Rowland and then shot her.

Johnson then ran back to the vehicle where Shaw was waiting, according to prosecutors.

They returned to Johnson’s residence, where he changed, and then the two went to a casino, prosecutors said.

Shaw met Shafer, his boss, the next day, where Shafer paid him $10,000, according to prosecutors.

Shaw took $3,500 and gave $6,500 to Johnson, according to detention documents.

Prosecutors said Johnson also admitted to Shafer hiring him to commit a murder and to shooting Rowland.

Prosecutors said video surveillance shows Johnson waiting in an alley for the victim to exit her home, and when she does, Johnson charges at her, shoots her and then runs off.

The three defendants are expected to have their detention hearings Tuesday.

If convicted of a murder charge, the defendants each face up to 60 years in prison. If convicted on a solicitation of murder charge, Shafer faces up to 30 years in prison. If convicted of the weapon charge, Johnson faces up to five years in prison.

Collinsville police and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated the case with assistance from several other law enforcement agencies.

“This case represents the very best of what law enforcement can accomplish through collaboration and the use of both cutting-edge technology and old-fashioned detective work,” State’s Attorney Haine said. “The investigators here unraveled a complex case with lots of moving parts.

“Their commitment to justice and their tireless efforts resulted in these charges.”

“Our prayers are with the family and friends of Portia Rowland. This was a horrific and deliberate act of violence that has left an indelible mark on our community,” Haine added. “Our goal is to send a clear message: those who conspire to commit murder, for any reason, will be caught and will face severe consequences.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to protect the people of Madison County and ensure that victims and their loved ones receive the justice they deserve.”

The state’s detention petitions argue that the defendants pose a threat to others and should remain in custody while awaiting trial.

