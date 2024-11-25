Threkeld elected chief judge

Circuit Judge Christopher Threkeld has been selected to serve as the next chief judge of the Third Judicial Circuit of Madison and Bond counties for a two-year term.

Chief Judge Stephen Stobbs is set to retire Dec. 31.

Threkeld will begin in his role as chief judge Jan. 1.

“I am humbled by the confidence and faith my colleagues have shown in me,” Threkeld said. “As chief judge, I am committed to building on the Third Judicial Circuit’s’ legacy of excellence and collaborating with my colleagues and courthouse staff to uphold and maintain the highest standards of justice for the people of Madison and Bond counties that we serve.”

“Judge Threkeld is a highly respected and accomplished jurist; and I am confident the Third Judicial Circuit will thrive under his leadership,” Stobbs said.

Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier appointed Threkeld a circuit judge in 2020. Threkeld was elected a resident circuit judge in the First Judicial Subcircuit of the Third Judicial Circuit of Madison County in 2022.

During his time on the bench, Threkeld has presided over civil cases in the Law and Arbitration divisions. He has also served on several Illinois Judges Association committees, including those focused on security, pro bono initiatives, media relations and educational programming.

Threkeld holds an undergraduate degree from The Citadel: The Military College of South Carolina, a master’s of business administration degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Louis University School of Law.

He served in the Army National Guard and worked as a deputy treasurer for then-Madison County Treasurer John Shimkus while attending law school.

Threkeld spent two decades in private practice as an attorney and partner at Lucco, Brown, Threkeld & Dawson, where he focused on both civil and criminal law, including trial experience. He has also served as president of the Madison County Bar Association.

Raised in Madison County, Threkeld is a graduate of Edwardsville High School. He and his wife, Denise, have been married for 32 years and have two adult sons.