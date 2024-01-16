County creates info page on sales-tax referendum

Voters who have questions regarding the upcoming McHenry County Mental Health Board sales-tax referendum can find answers on the county website.

County officials have created a Frequently Asked Questions page regarding the referendum. It can be found at https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/MHBSalesTaxFAQ.

The page is informational and does not take a position for or against the referendum.

Members of the County Board at their Dec. 19 meeting passed a resolution to place the referendum on the March 19 primary ballot. If approved, it would impose a quarter-percent sales tax to fund mental health initiatives, which would mean that a consumer would pay an additional 25 cents in sales tax for

every $100 of retail purchases. County officials said the revenue would eliminate the need to continue levying a property tax to fund the Mental Health Board. The levy stands at $10.9 million.

A voter referendum created the McHenry County Mental Health Board in 1967 to fund local agencies that treat and educate county residents affected by mental illness, developmental disability and substance abuse, and to help other populations in need of behavioral health care.

Learn about the board and its mission at www.mc708.org.

Mental health boards are often called “708 Boards” on account of the Illinois House of Representatives bill number that allowed their creation.

Early voting for the March 19 primary begins Feb. 8.

The application period is open for voters to apply for a mail-in ballot. Residents can request a vote-by-mail ballot at www.mchenrycountyclerkil.gov or by visiting the County Clerk’s Office, Room 107 of the Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.