Opioid lawsuit nets McHenry County $1.5 million

McHenry County has received $1.5 million in settlement funds from a national lawsuit against pharmacies and drug manufacturers for their responsibility in contributing to the opioid epidemic.

The McHenry County Mental Health Board is administering the funds.

The county State’s Attorney’s Office joined the lawsuit in 2022 and the county is expecting to receive more settlement funds over the next 12-18 years. The initial civil lawsuits, with numerous litigants, targeted four companies claiming their business practices helped drive the current opioid crisis. The $26 billion final payout resolved thousands of lawsuits filed.

Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer, along with drug wholesaler corporations Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKeeson agreed to the settlement. They also received the concession that they committed no wrongdoing in manufacturing and distributing large quantities of name-brand and generic versions of the abused pain medications.

“These manufacturers will be held accountable for what their drugs have done, and what they continue to do to our communities,” said McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally.

The money obtained from the settlement are specifically earmarked for “fighting the opioid and other drug epidemics occurring in the United States,” according to a statement from Kenneally’s office.

The county’s use and management of the settlement money must be strictly reported.

The county’s Mental Health Board is making the funds available through grants to eligible applicants. Final decisions on the selections for disbursement are being made by the board this month. Applications were filed in June and July, and many are nonprofit agencies that provide addiction assistance.

“This is in collaboration with the County Board, the state’s attorney’s office, and the mental health board in distributing the settlement funds,” said Leonetta Rizzi, the board’s executive director. “It’s being done separately, but in concurrence with our annual funding cycle, during our fiscal year, running from Dec. 1 through Nov. 30.

“The final decisions by our board will be made Oct. 22, and we have 13 applications submitted,

amounting to $2.7 million,” Rizzi said. “We also have $674,000 in our fiscal year 2025 opioid budget. Of the opioid settlement funds, we have distributed $529,439 so far, this year, and they run through Nov. 30.”

The epidemic evolved from individuals that are dependent on opioids for pain management crossing over from prescription medications to street-level fentanyl, a synthetically made and powerful opioid. There are lethal aspects from taking unverified dosages of the drug, sometimes mixed in with narcotics such as cocaine and heroin.

Several agencies currently receiving revenue from the board have been successful in offering assistance for recovery from addiction. Their focus is on an easier accessibility and focusing on specific treatments, whether delivered locally or through mobile services.

Mathers Recovery received $75,000 this year, from the board. With offices in Elgin and Fox Lake, they are a federally licensed facility offering a full range of services, including outpatient detoxification medication-assisted treatments, and methadone maintenance. The money is used specifically for its Managed Opiate Recovery Program.

Live4Lali is from Arlington Heights and received $304,439 for its Mobile Harm Reduction and Peer Support Program. Alternating harm reduction sites are meant for individuals having transportation issues and fear of publicly seeking help. The program is designed to remove barriers to overdose prevention and recovery in McHenry County.

New Directions is “A Way Out” program that aids anyone contacting them between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., every day. The $150,000 board grant is geared toward recovery navigation and placement into detox or treatment services, family caregiver support, and direct follow-up services.

The County Mental Health Board’s mission is to lead and contract for quality behavioral health, disability prevention, and treatment services for all the people of McHenry County.

Connection with the three agencies can be made through their websites: Mathers Recovery (mathersrecovery.com), Live4Lali (live4lali.org), and New Directions (ndars.org).