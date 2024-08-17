Republicans rally in Woodstock

One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention, Republicans will gather in Woodstock for a Save the American Dream Rally.

The rally will be from 12:30-6 p.m. Sunday at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. Business owner and podcast host Gary Rabine is the host of the event.

The event will feature music, food and speeches from conservative political activist and radio talk show host Charlie Kirk; retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn; founder and CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell; founder of Moms for America and author Kimberly Fletcher; speaker and author Jako Booyens; and conservative writer and television commentator on economic issues Steve Moore.

Tickets range from $30 to $300 and are available at ParadingforTrump.com.