Senior tax deferrals explained

McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz is launching a series of presentations to explain and promote the Senior Real Estate Tax Deferral Program, which offers tax relief for qualified senior citizens.

The first presentation will be from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the main meeting room of the Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St.

Kurtz will review the program and answer questions regarding completing and submitting an application.

The tax-deferral program provides tax relief for qualified senior citizens by providing a loan up to $7,500 to pay a senior’s property tax bill. The funds are granted through the state. Upon qualification, a lien for the deferred amount will be filed on the qualifying property.

Deferred amounts are repaid upon the sale or transfer of the property, or within a year of the property owner’s death.

To be eligible for the program, an applicant must be at least 65 years old by June 1, and have a total household income less than $65,000.

Other program requirements include:

Living on the property or other qualifying property for the last two years

Having equity in the property

Having no unpaid property taxes or foreclosures

Having fire and casualty insurance for the property.

Kurtz and her staff will be available to help attendees fill out the two forms required to apply for the deferral: Form IL-1017, Application for Deferral of Real Estate/Special Assessment Taxes; and Form IL-1018, Rea; Estate/Special Assessment Tax Deferral and Recovery Agreement.

While Kurtz will have some copies on hand, she encourages attendees to print the forms out themselves. They can be found on the treasurer’s website, treasurer.mchenrycountyil.gov, clicking on “Senior Deferral” and then clicking on the application link.

A notary public will be on hand at the Jan. 24 presentation to notarize completed forms, free of charge.

Attendees are encouraged to register through the calendar on the library’s website, www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

All applications for the senior tax deferral must be received by March 1; there will be no extensions.

For information, visit the treasurer’s website, call 815-334-4260 or email treasurer@mchenrycountyil.gov.

Kurtz plans to hold future presentations on the program in Crystal Lake, Harvard, McHenry and Huntley.