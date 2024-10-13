U of I Extension symposium covers horticulture

Green thumbs, neophytes and anyone in between can find a crop of information right at their fingertips when University of Illinois Extension conducts “Gardening in the Air”, a no-cost, virtual symposium covering a range of horticultural topics.

The symposium — conducted in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach — features three main topics, with each including three corresponding sessions, running respectively at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants can mix and match any of the three sessions per topic to create an individualized experience or choose three sessions under the heading of a single topic.

All sessions will be offered via Zoom, requiring attendees to have internet access and a valid email address. Registration is required by today. To register and receive the Zoom link, visit www.go.illinois.edu/gia. In addition, a selection of programs will be recorded and made available — only to registered participants — following the date of the event.

Topics include “Gardening in a Changing Environment”, featuring sessions titled, “Pick Me: Decision Points of How New Plants Are Chosen” (9 a.m.); “Gravel Gardens and Other Water-Wise Gardening Techniques” (10:15 a.m.); and “Urban Forestry for the 21st Century: A Climate Tool for All” (11:30 a.m.).

The topic “Edible Vegetables” features “History and Culture of Vegetables” (9 a.m.); “Colorful Vegetables” (10:15 a.m.); and “Vegetable Gardening Methods for Small Spaces” (11:30 a.m.). Lastly, “Nature Critters” features “If You Plant It, They Will Come: A Plan to Attract Birds” (9 a.m.); “What to Expect When You’re Expecting Spotted Lanternfly to Arrive” (10:15 a.m.); and “Better Flower and Garden Photography” (11:30 a.m.).

University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Emily Swihart said the idea for the symposium materialized in 2020, in response to the effects of COVID-19.

“It came out of the need to connect people, and support people with COVID,” Swihart said. “So we turned to the wonders of the internet and Zoom capabilities because people were shut in. Gardening became wildly popular during COVID. People were forced to be home, so they turned to gardening. The symposium was born out of necessity, and it’s persisted as a good way to reach people. Being a virtual program, we’ve been able to expand, and we continue to broaden our reach.”

Swihart said the symposium typically attracts 600 to 800 people on the day of the event, and includes participants from 25 different states, and Canada and Poland as well. Each session lasts one hour, with a 45-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session — and a 15-minute break between sessions.

“We have a mix of people, and learning for all levels,” she said. “We also have a lot of repeat attendees. With the knowledge they’re gaining, they’re finding ways to grow their abilities. They can apply that to their landscape, and then come back to expand their knowledge.”

Providing that knowledge is a roster of experts and professionals, including several Illinois Extension specialists, an Iowa State professor, a representative from Morton Arboretum, and an award-winning nature photographer, among others.

“Working with Iowa State, we’ve been able to expand our network of professionals,” Swihart said. “They will be presenting their expertise, plus time for the Q-and-A. They have years of experience with these subjects. These are the industry experts, and we get to have them virtually with us. And you can always access the programming after the date.”

Added Swihart: “We do not want the information to be held in secret. We want to support people in their passion … help them expand their knowledge. We do it for no cost, and we invite anyone who’s interested.”

For more information, visit www.extension.illinois.edu.