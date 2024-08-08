University Center at McHenry County College celebrates grand opening

The University Center at McHenry County College in Woodstock is officially ready to welcome students in the fall. The College hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 1.

The ceremony featured remarks by MCC President Dr. Clint Gabbard and Tom Liebman, friend of the College. Attendees included MCC Board Members, donors, members of the McHenry County Board, leadership from partner universities, and city and county officials. Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to take a self-guided tour of the new facility.

“So often, students have the drive and talent to continue their education but are fastened too closely to a place — a job they can’t afford to leave, family that they support, a lack of transportation,” said Gabbard. “Thankfully, our four partner universities have chosen to extend their institutional boundaries beyond their beautiful campuses and join us in bringing their world-class education to McHenry County. They are champions of our students’ best dreams and hopes; they are collaborators in bringing further, higher educational attainment right to our doorstep.”

The University Center at MCC provides local students with the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s or advanced degree close to home. Students can choose programs from some of the leading universities in Illinois, including Aurora University, Northern Illinois University, Roosevelt University, and Southern Illinois University — Carbondale.

“The University Center at MCC is a solution for all students,” said Liebman. “It provides more people with the opportunity to transform their lives by earning a four-year degree. I’m thrilled to see the trajectory of this institution and delighted to be associated with it.”

The College’s educational partners also expressed their enthusiasm for the University Center.

“Aurora University is excited to strengthen our longstanding educational partnership with McHenry County College, a leader in preparing students for success academically, professionally, and socially,” said Aurora University President Susana Rivera-Mills. “The University Center at MCC allows us to connect with students closer to home and provide them with a broader range of academic options, making higher education more accessible and inclusive for all.”

“We are so pleased to see the launch of the University Center at MCC,” added Roosevelt University President Ali Malekzadeh. “By combining the strengths and resources of our two institutions, we are making higher education more accessible and flexible for students in northwest Chicagoland. We believe this partnership will empower more individuals to achieve their academic and career goals.”

From its convenient, centralized location in downtown Woodstock, the University Center offers onsite access to expert faculty, dedicated support resources, and more. Students benefit from cost savings on room, board, and travel expenses as well as affordable, per-hour credit rates. Discounts, scholarships, and grants may also be available through MCC and partner universities.

“We are excited to partner with McHenry County College and offer students the opportunity to earn a degree from NIU in a location that is most convenient for them,” NIU President Lisa Freeman said. “This partnership gives students the ability to learn from accomplished NIU faculty members and prepare for a successful career while taking care of their everyday needs and thriving in a caring environment.”

Added SIU-C Chancellor Austin A. Lane, “We are delighted to work with Dr. Gabbard and his team at McHenry County College to provide place-bound students a seamless pathway to a Southern Illinois University-Carbondale bachelor’s degree. Our collaboration with MCC fits well with our university’s Imagine 2030 strategic plan and its pillars of student success and partnerships.”

The University Center is part of the College’s new Catalyst Campus, which features five specialized centers of learning and growth. The campus will also be home to the Career Spark Center, Talent Impact Center, Illinois Small Business Development Center, and Community Enrichment Center.

To learn more about the University Center, visit www.mchenry.edu/ucenter.