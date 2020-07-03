Bloomington free summer bulk waste collection starts July 6

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the free spring bulk waste collection that typically takes place in Bloomington, from May 1-14, was postponed. This year, crews will be collecting bulk waste from July 6-17 for the free summer bulk waste collection.

All bulk waste and brush must be placed in separate piles behind the curb by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled date.

During seasonal bulk waste collection, brush collection follows the same schedule as the seasonal bulk waste collection. A map and projected collection start dates are shown on the Summer Bulk Waste Collection flyer and map.

Users may also take bulk waste and brush to the Citizen Convenience Center, which is located at 402 S. E. St. in Bloomington (south of the Bloomington Public Library) and is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays. The facility is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and municipal holidays.

Once the seasonal bulk waste collection is complete, Public Works will resume regular bulk waste and brush collection according to the annual collection schedule.

For more information on solid waste, including bulk waste rules, regulations, and acceptable materials, visit www.cityblm.org/solidwaste, email publicworks@cityblm.org, or call (309) 434-2225 during regular business hours.