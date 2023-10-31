Bloomington’s Art Walk opens door to burgeoning downtown scene

Downtown Bloomington’s thriving, multi-faceted arts scene will take center stage with the 23rd Annual Art Walk, to be held at 12 studios and galleries on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4.

During the event, visitors can explore a wide variety of art mediums and styles at the 12 locations — all within six blocks of each other — with an opportunity to purchase handmade work created by local artists. Attendees can also peruse a variety of outdoor art in the downtown area.

The Art Walk runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday and officially from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with varying closing times on the second day.

Since the Art Walk’s inception, in 2000, the community of artists in downtown Bloomington has evolved into a burgeoning scene with more than 120 local artists’ work on display, 20 art spaces and more than 35 public art installations. The event began with a small group of artists looking to connect with the citizens of Bloomington-Normal.

One of the participating artists is Mandy Roeing, celebrating her first anniversary as owner of Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio and Gallery, located at 105 W. Monroe Street, Suite A. Roeing, who works in soft pastels to paint landscapes, beachscapes and pet portraits, is a member of BN Artists, a grassroots coalition of artists collaborating to elevate the community’s local arts scene.

“Through the years, the artists have kept the Art Walk going,” she said. “We have a few other events throughout the year as well. Not just the Art Walk, but everything in the arts scene here has grown.”

Roeing said the Art Walk offers a variety of collage art, paintings, ceramics, three-dimensional wall art, photography and more. Outdoor art includes several wall murals, painted traffic and electrical boxes, the painted “Corn on the Curb” series and various large sculptures at 410 Sculpture Park, located at 410 S. Madison Street.

“It’s a great variety of art, that’s what’s wonderful,” Roeing said. “And you can see everything in just six blocks.”

Other participating studios and galleries are Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio (101 W. Monroe Street, Suite 201); Art Vortex Studio & Gallery (101 W. Monroe, Suite 210); Beluga Press Art Gallery (313 N. Main Street); Herb

Eaton Studio and Gallery (411 N. Center Street); Hope Studio & Gallery (200 W. Monroe, Suite 104); Inside Out: Accessible Art (200 W. Monroe, Suite 102); Joann Goetzinger Studio and Gallery (313 N. Main, Suite A); Main Gallery 404 (404 N. Main); McLean County Museum of History (200 N. Main); The Hangar Art Co. (105 W. Jefferson Street); and Three Square Studio (104 W. Monroe).

Roeing cited the grand re-opening celebration of nonprofit organization Threshold to Hope, Inc.’s new Hope Studio & Gallery (located on the first floor of the Fox & Hounds Building) as a highlight of this year’s Art Walk.

“Their goal is to help people through therapy that art offers,” she said. “They were off the strolling path, so this is big for them to be closer to the action downtown.”

Regarding her own work, Roeing said she’s honored when people relate to it on a personal level, in some cases enough to display it in their own homes and hopes the same is true concerning the work of her fellow artists.

“You make something because you want to capture it and share it with others, so it’s great if someone connects with something,” she said. “The emotional connection is important. Hopefully, people will come out and enjoy the rich art scene we have in downtown Bloomington and bring a piece home to continue to enjoy it.”

An Art Walk map is available at www.google.com/maps (Downtown Bloomington Art Studios & Galleries). An interactive map of the outdoor art locations is accessible at www.bloomingtonil.gov/home/showpublisheddocument.