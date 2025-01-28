Giordano’s in Bloomington closes

The Giordano’s restaurant in Bloomington has closed.

A message on the restaurant door said “It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement.”

The restaurant at 1505 N. Veterans Parkway permanently closed at 4 p.m. Jan. 19.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of our loyal customers for their unwavering support throughout the past 7 years,” said “The Giordano’s Pizza Bloomington Team” in the note. “We have cherished serving you delicious deep-dish pizza and creating memorable dining experiences.

“We would also like to extend our deepest appreciation to our dedicated staff for their hard work, commitment, and exceptional service.

“We understand this news may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience it may cause.

“Thank you again for your patronage.”