Halloween at The Ewing Manor

Ewing Cultural Center will once again host the free Trick-or-Treat at the Manor event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treaters can stroll through the grounds around Ewing Manor, snap some fall photos, and enjoy a sweet treat

Ewing Cultural Center is located at 48 Sunset Road in Bloomington. Parking is available across the street at St. John’s Lutheran Church, at the corner of Towanda Avenue and Emerson Street.

The Center sits on 6.5 acres of wooded landscape in Bloomington, Illinois. This beautiful estate, rich in local history, is preserved and elegantly maintained due to the generosity of prominent citizens who discovered a way to celebrate the area’s culture, landscape, and nature.

Ewing Manor was completed in 1929 in the Channel-Norman style, and embodies the grace, practicality, and natural beauty envisioned by its original owner, Hazle Buck Ewing.