ISU pantry holding drive-thru food collection

A drive-thru food drive will be held to support the School Street Food Pantry from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Normal First United Methodist Church, 211 N. School St., Normal.

“The need for students is so great, especially in these challenging times,” said Doris Groves, a food pantry board member. “We’re hoping the community will continue their generous efforts to help curb food insecurities for our student population.”

Opened in fall 2018, pantry volunteers remain committed to providing Illinois State University students with food and basic supplies in the wake of the pandemic. The pantry layout has been rearranged to maintain physical distancing. All students and volunteers are required to wear masks.

“If anything, COVID has only increased the need,” said Groves.

Those coming to donate are asked to enter the church’s parking lot off Locust Street. Donors are also asked to have any donations ready to be removed from the back seat or the trunk of their vehicle as they move through the lot.

Items that the School Street Food Pantry are looking for include: Flour, sugar, oils, spices and condiments, boxed meals, baking mixes, whole grain pastas, canned fruits, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste, and feminine care products.