McLean County, 4-H Show time is here

4-H youth are bringing their general projects, livestock, and smiles to pack Cloverleaf Hall as the 2022 McLean County 4-H Show will be held Aug.3-7 at the McLean County Fair in Bloomington. Local youth have been hard at work finishing up and prepping their projects and are excited for everyone to come out to the show and see hundreds of 4-H youth in action.

The kids share their talents through their amazing projects from cooking, arts, robotics and more, enjoy the livestock shows and strolls through the barns, and see the hours and years of dedication they have put into their craft. The 4-H story is one that is unique to each member you meet so we invite you to experience and hear it firsthand.

New this year, McLean County 4-H is partnering with our Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for a Spice Drive. Many area food pantries need spices available for distribution to incorporate into dishes, therefore, when coming to the show we are asking visitors to consider bringing along new, unopened varieties of spices including salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder, oregano, garlic powder, or oregano. Spices can be dropped off at the 4-H office in Cloverleaf Hall and will be donated to area food pantries.

Plan your visit by downloading the show book and full 4-H event schedule at go.illinois.edu/McLean4H or grab one next time you are in town by stopping by the McLean Extension office (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. –closed 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). For questions, information on joining 4-H, or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, call the McLean County Extension Office at 309-663-8306.