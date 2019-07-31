McLean County news briefs

BLOOMINGTON

Ewing Manor and Center open for free public tours

The Manor at Ewing Cultural Center will open for free public tours from 4-6 p.m. Mondays through October. The last tour leaves at 5:30 p.m. Tours take approximately an hour.

Tours will not be available on Labor Day. Although there is no charge, donations are accepted. Tours for groups may be arranged on other days for a fee, depending on the availability of the facility.

Built between 1928-1929, the Manor celebrated its 90th anniversary in the fall of 2018. A time capsule placed by Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing was opened to celebrate the event. Time capsule contents will be on display for guests to view. Mrs. Ewing donated the property to the Illinois State University Foundation upon her death in 1969.

Climbing stairs is required to take the tour. Parking is located across the street at St. John’s Lutheran Church. For more information, contact Toni Tucker at 309-438-6333 or go online to https://ewingmanor.illinoisstate.edu/.

Pepsi Ice Center now the Bloomington Ice Center

The City of Bloomington will officially change the name of the Pepsi Ice Center to the Bloomington Ice Center.

Additionally, the city will posthumously honor longtime hockey director Joe Olson by renaming the ice rink within the Center the Joe Olson Rink. These transitions are already underway and are anticipated to be complete in the next several weeks.

Joe Olson, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year, was instrumental in building the youth and adult hockey programs at the ice center since its 2006 opening.

“Joe knew the name of every player that came through our doors. We want everyone that ever enters into the rink to know his and all that he has done for the community,” said Bloomington Ice Center Manager Michael Hernbrott, adding, “It is due to Joe’s efforts that the Bloomington hockey community has grown to include the Bloomington Youth Hockey Association, the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association, the Mclean County Youth Hockey Association, and the Central Illinois Sled Hockey Association.”

An official dedication ceremony for the rink will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Bloomington Ice Center’s programs, classes, and events please, contact the City of Bloomington’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department at 309-434-2260, or visit www.BloomingtonParks.org.

City maps out road improvement projects

Below is a list of updates for various resurfacing projects throughout Bloomington. The city urges drivers to use caution when traveling through these areas or any work zones. To view a map of all resurfacing planned for this fiscal year, go to https://www.cityblm.org/home/showdocument?id=21993.

Fairway, Empire to Oakland

Asphalt surface installation has been completed

Inspection has been completed

Pavement striping is completed

Main, Front to Mulberry

Asphalt surface installation has been completed

Inspection has been completed

Monroe, Madison to Center

Asphalt surface installation has been completed

Inspection has been completed

Pavement striping is completed

Monroe, Main to East

Asphalt surface installation has been completed

Inspection has been completed

Pavement striping is completed

Market, Howard to Roosevelt

Underground utility castings have been removed for milling operations

Various sidewalk ramps have been removed and scheduled for replacement operations

Mulberry, Howard to Catherine

Underground utility castings have been removed for milling operations

Catherine, Locust to Market

All curb and gutter has been removed and replaced for milling operations

Mason, Mulberry to Monroe

Underground utility castings have been removed for milling operations

Milling operations have been completed from Market to Monroe

Mason, Washington to Jefferson

Underground utility castings have been removed for milling operations

Milling operations have been completed

Broadmoor, Oakland to Lincoln

All sidewalk ramps have been removed and replacement has been completed.

Milling is removing the asphalt surface.

Leveling binder provides structural stability between the rock base and the final surface. This is the last step before installing the final surface.

Resurfacing is the final step in the process where new asphalt is installed.

EUREKA

Register now for annual Obstacle Course Kayak Race

The annual Kayak Fun Challenge Obstacle Course Race will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 at Eureka Lake, in Eureka from 9 a.m. to noon.

Proceeds from the race are supporting Heartline and Heart House of Eureka, which services to women and children in crisis situations in Woodford and parts of Tazewell County since 1983.

The Kayak Race is a staggered start, flat water race with a timed finish. Participants maneuver through a series of eight water obstacles including the fun and challenging new water zip and the kayak sluice, which is an exciting new optional water entry system.

The course is designed to accommodate both novice and experienced kayakers with safety and boating instructions provided to all participants.

Loaner kayaks, personal flotation devices and other equipment are available if needed. Awards are presented to the top 3 winners in each age group in both men’s and women’s divisions. The entry fee of $30 per person includes lunch, bottled water, snacks, t-shirt, goody bag and the use of a loaner kayak, and equipment for racers without their own.

Food will be available for purchase by non-participants and there is no entry fee for spectators. Bring your chairs or blankets, family and friends and enjoy the extra fun being provided by Vendor Booths, East Peoria Car Club Car Show, plenty of great music and a children’s outdoor game area with prizes for the kids.

Participants should check in 30 minutes prior to their start time. Race start times for ages 65+ and ages 50-64 is (9 a.m.), ages 35-49 is (10 a.m.) and ages18 – 34 is ( 11 a.m.).

To participate in the Kayak Fun Challenge Obstacle Course Race, register online at www.WashingtonParkDistrict.com Code 3-5196-19. Race entries close on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. No registrations will be accepted after that day/time or on race day.

For additional information, call or text Gloria Phelps at 309-532-6683.

REGION

Heartland College names coach for women’s volleyball

Mary Frahm has accepted the Head Coach position for the women’s volleyball program that will debut at Heartland Community College in this fall.

Frahm comes to Heartland from Illinois Wesleyan University, where she served as assistant volleyball coach since 2014. During her time at IWU, the Titans posted a .752 winning percentage with a 2018 NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. They were CCIW Tournament champions in 2018.

As a collegiate athlete at Lewis University in Romeoville, Frahm was a two-year captain of a top-25 Women’s volleyball team. During her time at Lewis, the team made four consecutive NCAA DII Tournament appearances with a GLVC Conference Tournament Championship in 2010.

In addition to the women’s volleyball program, Heartland has added men’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country teams to the current lineup of sports programs.

Earlier this summer Josh Edison was named head golf coach, Jeffrey Wells as assistant golf coach and Ty Wolf was named to coach the cross country teams.

Winery hosts Rock the Farm benefit concert

Rock the Farm 2019, a concert to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois, will be held Friday, Aug. 9 at Mackinaw Valley Winery.

Headlining the stage are The Way Down Wanders. Special guest Chicago Farmer joins the lineup with stories and folk tunes that entertain and delight. Jeni B That Folkin’ Girl & Friends will open the night.

The evening raises funds and awareness for Cortical Visual Impairment at Easterseals Central Illinois. CVI is the leading cause of visual impairment in infants and toddlers today. Easterseals Central Illinois will be continuing to champion awareness and intervention by growing the program with funds raised by this event, along with donations made directly to Easterseals Central Illinois/CVI Program.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase on site. For tickets and more information visit www.GoTeamAlex.com

Team Alex, hosts of Rock the Farm, is 12-year-old Alex Camacho’s family. Alex has multiple disabilities, including Cortical Visual Impairment. He has benefited greatly from the care and love he has received at Easterseals Central Illinois.