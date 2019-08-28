McLean County news briefs

BLOOMINGTON

LINK program tied to Farmers’ Market Week

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market celebrated National Farmers’ Market Week with a special Link Match program, including a family and budget-friendly cooking demo sponsored by the Bloomington Public Library.

To commemorate the Farmers’ Market 10th Anniversary of accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as LINK in the State of Illinois, the Farmers’ Market gave out coupons that could be used on fresh fruits and vegetables with purchases made on a LINK card.

Because of this promotion, customers spent $1,190 in LINK and the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market could provide coupons for an additional $2,194.

The market also recorded 25 new LINK card customers at the Farmers’ Market on that Saturday Since 2009, $86,426 has been redeemed by Farmers’ Market vendors between LINK and the LINK match program.

The market received grant funding from LINK UP Illinois, a program of the Experimental Station, to match LINK card purchases up to $25 per market. Thanks to an additional grant from Green Top Grocery’s Round Up Program, the market was able to provide a second match on LINK card purchases.

Customers have until the Indoor Farmers’ Market on Dec. 21 to use their match coupons on fresh fruits and vegetables. For more information, contact Catherine Dunlap 309-434-2293 or cdunlap@cityblm.org.

BCPA announces lineup for 2019-20 season

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA) presents its brand-new line-up of artists for the 2019-20 season.

This season you will be laughing out loud at all the various comedy acts performing on the BCPA main stage including the gang from MST3K-LIVE, the Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour, the master of improv Colin Mochrie and returning to the BCPA The Naked Magicians.

Discover the world of dance with acts like the Russian National Ballet: “Sleeping Beauty”, “Lula” Washington Dance Company, The Tap Pack and the Off-Broadway sensation Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

Bring the whole family to one of the many kids’ shows this season. Costumes are encouraged for the Dave Rudolf: Kid’s Halloween Show, returning to the BCPA for a free performance are Pirate Penelope & Friends with their new show, delve into American history with the production of “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks” and be wowed by the magic of Bill Blagg.

This season brings multiple musical acts to the BCPA including country artist Josh Gracin, GRAMMY® Award Winner Robert Mirabal in collaboration with the group ETHEL, BCPA favorites Black Violin, The Four Italian Tenors make a shop on their American debut tour, Windham Hill, The Drifters, The Stray Cat Lee Rocker, The Blooze Brothers and the Brubeck Brothers Quartet round out the musical offerings this season.

The popular silent film series continues with Dennis Scott providing live organ accompaniment for “The Phantom Carriage” (1921) and the Buster Keaton classic “Sherlock, Jr.” (1924).

Theater offerings this season include “Walking with My Ancestors”, the Broadway favorite “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”, “Bandstand” The Tony® awarding-winning Broadway Musical, “#ShePERSISTED” New Play Festival, AQUILA THEATRE returns with the Orwellian classic “1984” and the runaway hit “The Choir of Man.”

Tickets are on sale for now and can be purchased online at artsblooming.org, by phone at 309- 434-2777 or in person at the ticket office located at 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Become a Friend of the BCPA. As a Friend, you will receive first notice and opportunity to purchase tickets throughout the entire season. Call 309-434-2777 for more information on becoming a Friend of the BCPA and visit artsblooming.org to view the entire season.

NORMAL

Police hosting blood drive for regional Red Cross

Normal Police Department is a hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Uptown Station, 4th floor, 11 Uptown Circle.

Battle of the Badges builds camaraderie among local first responders through a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Supporting the Red Cross blood supply is another great way to touch lives in the communities you serve every day.

REGIONAL

Red Cross accepting nominations for local heroes

Help the American Red Cross recognize everyday heroes who embody the Red Cross mission of touching lives through acts of heroism and service.

Community members across Central Illinois are encouraged to nominate local heroes who’ve inspired them. The nominees can be someone people have learned about through friends or family, heard about them through media, or maybe were directly involved as a witness to one of these moments that could mean their own life is better because of their response.

Nominations are due Saturday, Aug. 31, by mail to Central Illinois Heroes, 311 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria, IL 61605, or online at redcross.org/CentralIllinoisHeroes or by email: Abigail.Craft@redcross.org.

McLEAN

Evergreen Walk marks 25th anniversary year

Join Director of Education Candace Summers for a program on the McLean County Museum of History’s longest running and most successful outreach program, the Evergreen Cemetery Walk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington.

This program will explore the roots of this event and how it began as a call to action because vandalism was a major problem at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Audience members will also be introduced to the individuals who will be featured during the 25th Anniversary Cemetery Walk this year and view a clip from a previous year’s Walk. The program will be held in the Community Room at Bloomington Public Library and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.mchistory.org.

STATE

Law allows schools to supply glucagon for diabetes

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Aug. 19 allowing schools across the state to store an undesignated supply of glucagon to treat students with diabetes.

“Ensuring schools across the state have access to glucagon will better serve our students, parents and communities,” said Pritzker. “People with diabetes depend on this life-saving drug, and now students will always have access at a moment’s notice.”

Under the new law, undesignated glucagon must be stored in a location immediately accessible to a school nurse or a designated care aid who can administer it to a student if authorized and if the student’s prescribed glucagon is not available on-site or expired. After the administration of undesignated glucagon, a school must immediately notify the student’s parent, guardian or emergency contact.

House Bill 822 takes effect immediately.