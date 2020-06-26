Miller Park Zoo has reopened to visitors

The process for visiting Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington will be by appointment only, by calling the zoo and zoo members only for the first weekend.

“We are excited to open the doors to the public, said Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Tetzloff, adding, “We wanted to thank our members with this opening weekend opportunity.”

Residents are encouraged to make sure they are current on their memberships by calling or renew by going online to MPZS.org

After the opening weekend the reservation process will be open to non-members. No walk-up ticketing will be available at the zoo.

“The reservation system gives us better control on how many guests are on the zoo grounds,” said Tetzloff, adding “Keeping the number of visitors at 50 or less ensures an added level of safety for all as well as the animals in our care.”

To help with social distancing there will be a one-way path through the Zoo. Masks will be required for all our guests 3 years and older (masks will be available to purchase).

Guests will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance between guests/families and the other guests/families at the zoo. The inside buildings will not be open, but there will be restrooms available for the use of our guests.

The carousel, petting zoo, water fountains, Zootique and concessions will be closed during this portion of our opening. Staff will be taking extra care clean and sanitize using the most current CDC recommendations of the bathrooms and all high-touch areas.

FAQ for Miller Park Zoo Re-Opening

How will you plan to direct traffic and enforce social distancing? We will have signage and pawprints on the ground. The Zoo is also switching to one-way traffic flow. What sanitation precautions will be taken to lower risk of disease? We are using a cleaning and sanitizing method recommended by the CDC. We have purchased a sanitizer that kills the coronavirus and bathrooms and other high-touch areas will be cleaned at least every two hours. Will people be checked by their temperature as many other businesses have adopted? We will not be checking temperatures, but we ask that you stay home if you are not feeling well or have a temperature of 100.4 or greater. What will the capacity be at open? We will be limited to 50 guests at a time Will entry require registration? Guests must call 309-434-2250 to make a reservation for entry at a specific time. Will masks be purchasable at the Park? Yes, masks can be purchased from the Zoo upon entry. What areas of the park will be open/ closed off? All buildings, carousel, concessions, and the petting zoo will be closed

For more information contact Miller Park Zoo at 309-434-2250 or go online to MillerParkZoo.org