Police hosting summer academy for junior high students

The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) this summer will be holding its first summer academy for BPD school resource officers.

The academy will take place over one week in July (exact date to be announced) with approximately 37 students. The attending junior high students were nominated by their teachers from both School District 87 and Unit 5. The theme of the academy is violence prevention.

The students will be participating in circle group discussions about violence prevention, physical fitness activities, life skills sessions, various field trips, and two keynote speaker sessions provided with support from Project Oz, according to the Bloomington police.

Project Oz is a nonprofit organization that assists teens and young adults who are in need of a wide variety of personal counseling services, housing assistance, and crisis intervention measures. Project Oz has counselors in District 87 and Unit 5 to help students with problems they are having with school, family, friends, and more.

The class will be taking field trips to Iron Coyote Challenge Park, Wildlife Prairie Park, and Pizza Ranch. Also on the planned schedule are tours of the Bloomington Police Department, Bloomington Fire Department, and the McLean County Courthouse.

The academy is made possible by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Development. This will allow the police department to offer this community engagement opportunity at no cost to our students and their families.

This grant also enables us to provide free bus transportation to and from the event site, lunch, snacks, and additional academy swag.

The spots for the academy are currently filled with a wait list, but we would appreciate well wishes from all. The SROs know how important it is to have positive and meaningful relationships with their students and we hope this is a conduit in the summer for just that.

“I am thankful for the commitment of our school resource officers to further engage with students beyond school and during the summer. BPD officers strive to have positive, long-lasting relationships with tomorrow’s future,” Chief Jamal Simington stated in the release.

“There is zero-doubt the children will have a mix of fun, teambuilding activities, and thoughtful interactions with our officers and supporters. The collaborative investment by many involved stakeholders will make this a success,” Simington added.

For more information, email the Bloomington Police Department at Police@cityblm.org