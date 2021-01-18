Register now for virtual Home, Lawn, and Garden Day

Join the McLean County Master Gardeners for a virtual gardening event this spring, the 19th annual Home, Lawn, and Garden Day. The event will take place from the comfort of your home from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6 via Zoom.

Home, Lawn, and Garden Day is a day dedicated to garden fun. It is an ideal place to get inspiration for future garden projects.

Online registration is open now through March 3. Register at the University of Illinois Extension website at go.illinois.edu/HLGD. For questions, call the McLean County Extension Office at 309-663-8306.

Home, Lawn, and Garden Day is an event packed full of gardening speakers and workshops. Attendees will attend five live, online workshops on trending horticulture topics, including what’s new at the nursery this spring, heirloom vs. hybrid tomatoes, designing stunning container gardens, native shrubs for your landscape, and gardening for birds, butterflies, and bees.

During the mid-day session, Master Gardeners from WJBC Radio’s question-and-answer segment will host their own Q&A session — your chance to ask that gardening question you have been pondering all winter. Research-based solutions will be presented by Master Gardeners, plus fun and practical advice!

In addition to the live presentations, participants will also receive links to 10 pre-recorded sessions to watch at your leisure. Learn how to make a succulent wreath, get tips for designing (or re-designing) your landscape, be inspired to try new annual vines or groundcovers in your garden, and more.

A $10 registration fee includes 5 live-virtual workshops, Q & A session with the Master Gardeners, and 10 pre-recorded presentations to watch in your free time. For more information and to register online, visit go.illinois.edu/HLGD, or contact us at 309-663-8306.