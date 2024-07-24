Sorensen grows cash advantage over McGraw in 17th Congressional

Incumbent U.S. Congressman Eric Sorensen has widened his cash advantage over challenger Joe McGraw significantly in the 17th District, campaign financial data recently released by the Federal Election Commission shows.

Sorensen outraised McGraw by more than 2-to-1 in the second quarter.

McGraw raised $324,121 the last quarter and spent $373,812, leaving him with $475,443 on hand. Sorensen took in more than twice that — $711,121 — and now has more than five times the cash on hand as McGraw, more than $2.6 million.

The figures also suggest a far more robust organizational structure for Sorensen than McGraw, whose filing shows no expenditures for any campaign staff. McGraw has spent just more than $95,000 on direct mail, $18,000 on the web and digital ads, and $12,000 for “signage.” Another $40,000-plus has gone into consulting.

By comparison, the Sorensen campaign has spent $10,400 on direct mail, but has expended more than $225,000 on staff salaries and payroll taxes since last year. It’s also spent more than $68,000 on fundraising, and more than $51,000 on digital consulting and social media.

McGraw has attracted the attention and support of national GOP political fundraising organizations. In

April, he was one of 20 GOP Congressional candidates endorsed by The Congressional Leadership Fund, a top Republican Super PAC. As such, he can expect to receive “direct financial support” from its Trailblazers Fund.

The CLF touts itself as a “super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the House of Representatives.” The CLF has expended words but no dollars so far on McGraw’s campaign, and it’s not clear what the CLF’s support will mean in terms of tangible support, at least for McGraw.

In tandem with the American Action Network, the CLF pledged millions in media buys in a May 22 press release. “Initial” CLF reservations total $141 million” for television, streaming, and digital platforms,” spanning 37 media markets.

However, a detailed list of cities where that money will be spent does not include any areas in Illinois.

The CLF webpage notes that McGraw “uniquely understands the impact of crime and open-border policies that have infiltrated drugs into central Illinois communities.” There is a “donate” button below McGraw’s photo.

Without naming Sorensen, the CLF opines that he “was unvetted last cycle” and that he now “has an extreme voting record to confront,” without giving any details regarding his record.

The contest for control of The U.S. House is heated and uncertain. A July 12 Wall Street Journal analysis indicated that Democrats could be expected to win between 191 and 233 seats, and Republicans between 202 and 244 seats, and that neither side can take anything for granted.

However, all indications are that the 17th Congressional race is Sorensen’s to lose. The Cook Political Report lists the 17th District as “leans Democrat,” between “Likely Democrat” and “Toss Up Democrat.” Sabado’s Crystal Ball also has the 17th leaning Democratic, as does Inside Elections with Nathan Gonzales. The consensus is that “Lean D” or “Lean R” indicated that the favorite has a 76 percent to 85 percent chance of victory.

That tracks with what The Hill newsletter has found. It’s tracked every congressional race since May, and gives Sorensen 82 percent odds of winning. Meanwhile, Politico focused last week on nine races it sees as competitive; none are in Illinois.

McGraw continues to stress fundraising in his email blasts, while calling for supporters to rise up against a perceived far left and even Marxist ideology that he claims is destroying America.

But while McGraw is able to attack what he sees as Sorensen’s weaknesses, as the incumbent Sorensen can crow about accomplishments, as he did regarding $130 million returned to his district as part of the Community Project Funding process, which allows members of Congress to direct funding for critical local initiatives.

In a phone in town hall on July 9, Sorensen burnished his record of ardent bi-partisanship and constituent service, with the help of two self-proclaimed Republican mayors who praised him for his bipartisan effort to secure funding for projects in their cities.