Tickets on sale for 25th garden fest at David Davis mansion

Tickets on sale for 25th garden fest at David Davis mansionJuly 5, 2021
The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Glorious Garden Festival July 16-17. The event will begin on the grounds of the historic mansion at 1000 Monroe Drive in Bloomington from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
The Garden Walk at the David Davis Mansion is the featured activity of the Festival and provides gardeners and garden lovers two days to visit 11 beautiful private gardens around the Bloomington-Normal community.
Tickets are required for the Walk and can be purchased at daviddavismansion.org and the following local garden centers: AB Hatchery & Garden Center, Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist, Growing Grounds Lawn & Garden Center, and Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses & Garden Center.
Advanced tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for children 13-17 and free for children 12 and younger, with sales ending at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Tickets also can be purchased for $20 on the Mansion lawn starting at 1 p.m. the first day of the event. The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.
Those attending events at the Davis Mansion are reminded to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding use of face coverings and social distancing.
Several free events also are included in the Glorious Garden Festival and are available from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 16, and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 17:
- Shop the Garden Fair on the Mansion lawn featuring local artists, craftspeople and businesses selling garden-inspired art, plants, and treasures. Community partners will offer visitors garden-themed activities and art projects. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.
- Enjoy free tours of Sarah Davis’ historic garden given by Master Gardeners and a walk through the David Davis Mansion with experienced docents. Shop the Clover Lawn Gift Shop at the Mansion for the best gifts, garden art and packets of seeds for many of the heirloom plants at Sarah’s Garden.
- Bring the children to experience the free Bloomington Public Library Story Walk in Sarah’s Garden featuring “Plant the Tiny Seed” by Christie Matheson. The Garden Walk is free for children age 12 and under, who will enjoy a Scavenger Hunt to help them explore.
The Glorious Garden Festival is a fundraiser for the David Davis Mansion Foundation, which supports the Mansion’s educational programing and preservation initiatives.