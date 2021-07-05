Tickets on sale for 25th garden fest at David Davis mansion

The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Glorious Garden Festival July 16-17. The event will begin on the grounds of the historic mansion at 1000 Monroe Drive in Bloomington from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The Garden Walk at the David Davis Mansion is the featured activity of the Festival and provides gardeners and garden lovers two days to visit 11 beautiful private gardens around the Bloomington-Normal community.

Tickets are required for the Walk and can be purchased at daviddavismansion.org and the following local garden centers: AB Hatchery & Garden Center, Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist, Growing Grounds Lawn & Garden Center, and Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses & Garden Center.

Advanced tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for children 13-17 and free for children 12 and younger, with sales ending at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Tickets also can be purchased for $20 on the Mansion lawn starting at 1 p.m. the first day of the event. The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Those attending events at the Davis Mansion are reminded to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding use of face coverings and social distancing.

Several free events also are included in the Glorious Garden Festival and are available from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 16, and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 17: