Winter storm watch for Central Illinois

A winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday morning for McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

The National Weather Service says that heavy snow is possible in those counties, with a low probability (20-40 percent) of at least 6 inches of snow.

Forecasters said that roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous and motorists should plan on slippery road conditions.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday-morning commute.

Forecasters said their confidence in the northern axis of snowfall remains low and is likely to change over the next few forecast cycles.