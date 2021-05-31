Cahokia Mounds Indian Market Days to be held June 4-6

The annual Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site on June 4-6 will showcase the works of Native American artists. The market will showcase artisans and their artistry from a variety of tribal nations, including Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Cherokee, Oglala Sioux, Santo Domingo, Oneida, Creek, Comanche, and Kiowa.

Artists’ work includes paintings, drawings, baskets, beadwork, pottery, sculpture, metal work, wood carvings, feather work, flutes, decorated gourds, and jewelry of all types. Market items are Native-made and are expressions of the numerous Native communities represented.

The event will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. All those participating and attending the Market Days event will be required to observe health and safety protocols in place at the time of the event.

This unique shopping event is free to attend, though reservations are required. Tickets can be reserved on the Cahokia Mounds home page at www.cahokiamounds.org and are available on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/5d7yvekb

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is located eight miles from downtown St. Louis in Collinsville, off Interstate 55-70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road. The Interpretive Center at Cahokia Mounds is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays and open by appointment only each Thursday through Sunday.

For more information, call 618-344-9221 or visit www.cahokiamounds.org.