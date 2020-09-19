Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center sets new hours

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site’s Interpretive Center will be open each Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. beginning the week of Sept. 21. The grounds at Cahokia Mounds will remain open daily from dawn until dusk.

Cahokia Mounds’ two solstices and two equinox sunrise observances also will be held. Reservations are full for the Fall Equinox sunrise observance Sunday, Sept. 20.

Special events at Cahokia Mounds this fall include the annual Artifact Identification Day Sunday, Sept. 27 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Interpretive Center and the Nature/Culture Hike on the Cahokia Mounds grounds Saturday, Oct. 17 beginning at 1 p.m.

Attendance is limited and reservations are required for both events. Reservations can be made by calling the Cahokia Mounds Information Desk at 618-346-5160.

For all events, attendees are reminded to follow current public health directives, including maintaining social distancing guidelines, and bringing with them masks in case social distancing cannot be maintained and hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

The Cahokia Mounds orientation film “City of the Sun” can be found on YouTube and watched from any personal device with YouTube access: https://youtu.be/7Dp1CViqb5Y

For more information on Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, check the website at www.cahokiamounds.org.