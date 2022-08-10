Disaster flood relief provided to St. Clair and Washington counties

The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) located at the East St. Louis High School served almost 500 families in the wake of the dangerous flooding that occurred in St. Clair County and Washington County.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the disaster proclamation on Aug. 1, which immediately puts into motion resources and personnel to coordinate the response and recovery effort.

“Opening this Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) on Saturday and Sunday, we were proud to be able to support and help almost 500 families continue the recovery process from the severe weather that impacted these communities,” said Pritzker.

The MARC is designed to provide access to disaster related relief services and information to aide in the recovery process following a natural disaster or hazard.

“The MARC allows us to coordinate significant in-person resources to residents in St. Clair County and Washington County,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Our Recovery Division teams are still working closely to evaluate the situation with County Emergency Management Agencies in assessing damages.”

The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) was located at East St. Louis High School Aug. 6 and 7.

At the MARC, residents could meet with representatives from the following agencies including:

American Red Cross

Catholic Urban Ministries

City of East St. Louis

Community Lifeline & Family Resource Center of East Saint Louis, IL

Comprehensive Behavioral Health

East St. Louis School District 189

Employment Connection

Fathers and Families Support Center

Gateway Pet Guardians

Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief

Illinois Department of Human Services

Illinois Department of Insurance

Illinois Department of Natural Resources, National Flood Insurance Program

Illinois Department of Public Health

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc.

Municipal Solutions

Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Consumer Protection Bureau

Clair County Intergovernmental Grants &

Economic Development Departments

St Louis Area Food Bank

The Salvation Army

United Methodist Committee on Relief

United Way of Greater St. Louis

“I want to thank the City of East St. Louis, St. Clair County, Washington County, and all the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs) for their swift coordination and rapid response in standing up the MARC with our most trusted public safety partners all weekend long,” said Tate-Nadeau.

Assistance and services available at the MARC are determined by participating agencies identified by the community’s needs and available resources. They include assistance locating temporary housing, information about the casework process, how to obtain assistance, referrals to other off-site services as available, health and mental health services, distribution of household supplies, documentation replacement, mold remediation, debris removal, and other advocacy services.