East St. Louis man charged with attempted murder

An East St. Louis man is charged with attempted murder and other charges, stemming from a road-rage shooting on Interstate 57.

LeJoshua Smith, 40, is being held in Champaign County Jail on charges of attempted murder, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and multiple traffic violations.

Additional charges in Iroquois County related to the incident are pending.

A Class X felony is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. A Class 1 felony is punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

On Thursday, Illinois State Police received a call of shots fired on northbound I-57 near milepost 223 in Champaign County. A minor crash between two vehicles had occurred, resulting in a road-rage situation where an offender, later identified as Smith, fired a weapon at the victim’s vehicle, state officers said.

The victim’s vehicle was damaged, but the driver was not injured, police said.

State Police located Smith’s vehicle within minutes and attempted a traffic stop, but Smith fled, according to police.

Officers engaged in a pursuit, continuing on northbound I-57 through Ford County and into Iroquois County.

State Police deployed stop sticks and Smith’s vehicle eventually came to a stop near milepost 285 in Gilman.

Smith was taken into custody, police said.