Madison historical society moves forward on museum renovation

The Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) has signed a contract with Miller and Maack Construction of Collinsville to correct the long-time issues with the roof of the 1836 Weir House. Joe Hutton, an owner of the company, presented a detailed plan of attack that will stabilize components to prevent future movement that causes leaks.

The work is made possible through funding with a matching grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCOE). MCHS also received a façade grant from the City of Edwardsville that covers a portion of the window and door restoration.

Miller and Maack is well-known for their work in historic preservation. The company did the work on restoration of the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville and the D. D. Collins House in Collinsville. Hutton is a life-long resident of Edwardsville with a personal interest in the restoration of the MCHS museum building.

Much work has already been completed on the house. The windows in the original house have now all been restored by Old House Restoration Company. They specialize in window restoration. Still to be done are the first floor windows of the “new addition” that was added in 1928.

Restoration specialist Ned Giberson is working on the front entrance as well as the side entrance used by Dr. Weir’s patients more than a century ago.

A new electrical panel, all new HVAC system, and a restored back porch with a new ADA compliant ramp have all been completed. In addition, most of the paint has been removed from the building so the soft brick underneath can now breathe as intended.

The society hopes to open the first museum exhibits in the building by summer. Until then, museum exhibits can be found in the Madison County Archival Library next door, at 801 N. Main St., Edwardsville. (Hours are Wed-Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun 1-4 p.m.)

To help the society meet the terms of the matching grant, donations can be sent to MCHS, 801 N. Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025. MCHS is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. Call 618-656-1294 to learn more about funding, membership, or volunteer opportunities.