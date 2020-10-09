Multiple road projects planned for 2021 in Metro East

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday, Oct. 9 announced that multiple projects in Metro East are currently underway or starting in 2021.

The eight projects represent a total investment of more than $161.5 million, with more than $16.1 million coming from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, Illinois isn’t just making temporary repairs and patching up existing infrastructure, it’s investing for the future,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois is the beginning of an effort to improve and replace roads and bridges and provide jobs in Metro East and across the entire state. By undertaking these eight projects, IDOT will ultimately create safer roads and bridges for this important region.”

One of the eight projects is ongoing, with seven planned to start in 2021.

Interstate 255 is closed for a resurfacing and rehabilitation project between Illinois 15 and Interstate 64 until November. The section between I-64 and Collinsville Road was completed in June. In order to complete the project, faster, safer and cheaper, the I-255 work zone was completely closed to traffic.

Interstate 70 resurfacing, bridge repairs and painting from Interstate 55/70 to east of Interstate 55/70/270 as well as I-55/70 ultra-thin bonded wearing surface paving from east of Illinois 159 to north of Interstate 270 starts next year. Single-lane closures are planned on I-55/70, I-55, I-70 and I-270, along with weekend closures of the I-70 entrance and exit ramps.

• Poplar Street Bridge eastbound collector-distributor ramps patching, concrete overlay, deck and expansion joint replacement start next year. Closure of the eastbound I-55/64 collector-distributor lanes, along with closures of the southbound and northbound-to-eastbound Illinois 3, Piggott and Tudor Avenue approach structures, will be necessary for one to six months. Illinois 3 and Piggott Avenue northbound-to-westbound approach ramps will remain open.

• Illinois 111/3 resurfacing and patching from Alby Street to Broadway in Alton starts next year. Single-lane closures on Illinois 111/3 will be required.

• Illinois 3 resurfacing from north of Monsanto Avenue to south of Ruby Street in Cahokia starts next year. Single lane closures on Illinois 3 will be required.

• Illinois 157 resurfacing from north of Chain of Rocks Road to north of Horseshoe Lake Road starts next year. Single-lane closures on Illinois 157 required.

• I-270 at Illinois 111 interchange reconstruction starts next year. Single-lane closures on Illinois 111 required.

• Illinois 157 resurfacing from State Street in East St. Louis to Petroff Drive in Caseyville starts next year. Single-lane closures on Illinois 157 required.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through these and all other work zones. Drivers are urged to slow down, pay attention to changing conditions and signs, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.

“These projects represent a significant investment in Metro East that will improve safety, mobility and create economic opportunity for years to come. Please, slow down and pay extra attention driving in and around any work zone,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

For news on these and other projects in IDOT’s District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion. For traffic and road conditions, please go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com.You also can follow IDOT on Facebook.