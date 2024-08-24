Scott Air Force leader continues to serve

When Tech. Sgt. Princeton Redford walks into a room, his Air Force uniform may catch the eye, but it’s the decades of diverse military experience beneath that uniform that sets him apart.

With 14 years as a Marine, six years in the Army Reserves, and now six years as an Air Force airman, Redford’s career is a tapestry of service that weaves together more than 26 years of multi-branch expertise.

Redford, an equipment support non-commissioned officer in charge of the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron, said the years he has spent serving his country have helped him develop a deep appreciation for life and his country.

“Each branch has equipped me with valuable skills and instilled a profound sense of patriotism and respect for life … which guide me daily,” he said.

As a Marine Corps infantryman, Redford served during conflicts, wars, and humanitarian operations in Iraq, Kosovo, Yemen, China, Japan, Spain, Africa, Turkey, Italy, Korea, and the Persian Gulf. The experiences exposed him to distressing scenes that, he said, opened his eyes to the cruelty in the world.

One of those profound, if not the most profound, moments occurred while serving in the Iraq War in Fallujah in 2006.

“There, the Iraqi children were beginning target practice by age 6 and then used as suicide bombers in their early teens. No more than 100 yards from me, a boy barely 14 years of age detonated himself. He was just a child, not a soldier, not even a man. I will never forget it … it was at that moment that I truly realized just how precious life is.”

After serving 14 years in the Marine Corps, Redford, a Maine native, decided he needed a change. He joined the Army Reserves and served six years as a ground transportation specialist.

Still wanting to contribute more, he saw an opportunity to give in the Air Force.

“My recruiters told me how my fellow Airmen might benefit from my experiences accrued in both the Corps as well as the Army. However, I too am always eager to learn and benefit from their knowledge, regardless of rank,” he said.

Senior Airman Colin Thompson, a 375th LRS Ground Transportation Element specialist, said, that

“out of everybody I’ve worked with in my seven years, two bases, two deployments, and 30-some odd TDYs, Sgt. Redford is one of the few people that many Airmen should want to emulate. His standards are high, and his door is always open for us. He is the first person in line to help.”

Each branch of service has its own culture and approach to doing business, so Redford said he tries to stay as positive as he can, learn from those willing to teach, and share with those eager to learn.

Regardless of the differences in the services, he said there are some founding principles to live by that enhance his personal and professional life.

“Be a man of your word,” he said, “because it’s all you have. If you say you’re going to do something, do it, because if you don’t, you’ll lose respect from people above and below you.”

Humility is another strength Redford said he cultivates and safeguards.

“I firmly believe you can learn from anyone. An Airman Basic can teach you something that a general might not have thought about and that goes for every branch.”

His military service has shaped his personal life by instilling discipline and respect and has moved him to serve in humanitarian roles such as youth ministry and volunteer firefighting.

Additionally, Redford is committed to continuing his service to veterans. He dreams of establishing a nonprofit Polo Club that offers veterans employment, room and board, and an opportunity to learn a new trade.

“There are far too many unemployed and homeless veterans,” said Redford. “My lovely bride, Jennifer, and I both believe strongly that no one is more deserving of a second, third, or fourth chance than the men and women who have served their country so that others might live a life of independence.”