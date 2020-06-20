Sparta will not host 121st Grand American championship

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said this week the 121st Grand American World Trapshooting Championships, traditionally held at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) in Sparta, will not take place at the venue due to public health concerns related to the new coronavirus COVID-19.

“The health and safety of participants who would attend, as well as spectators and staff, must remain top-of-mind,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “Of course, we’ll miss seeing participants and enjoying the camaraderie and sport from those who compete but, after considering recommendations and concerns from the Illinois Department of Public Health, know that safeguarding the health of attendees is the right decision in light of the ongoing global pandemic.”

The Grand American, the largest shooting event of its kind, spans several days and is home to more than 20 events, drawing shooters from across the globe.

With more than 5,000 competitors and spectators expected to attend this year, overall attendance and international travel factored into the decision not to host this year’s event.

“Without a vaccine and proven treatment, we must continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Large gatherings of people originating from different states and countries could undo the amazing work of Illinoisans to contain and control the spread of the virus. We support this difficult decision to protect the people of our state.”

Other concerns taken into consideration included the ability to screen individuals entering and leaving the complex, controlling the size of groups that are gathering in the campground, and the limited health care capacity in the immediate area.