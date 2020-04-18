Teen girl killed in Alton crash

A 17-year-old Cahokia girl was killed in a single-car crash Friday in Alton.

Police said the girl, whose identity was not being released as of Saturday, April 18, was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a utility pole during an Alton police pursuit.

Illinois State Police, who are investigating the incident, said that Alton police where pursuing the vehicle because it was a suspected stolen auto.

The accident occurred at 1:14 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Washington Avenue.

State Police said four teens, including the 16-year-old female driver from Alton, were found in or near the white 2019 Nissan following the crash.

Tyrese Crawford, 20, of East. St. Louis; the driver; and a 17-year-old Belleville boy were all taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cahokia teen was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital.

State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling southbound on Washington when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

The car overturned and came to rest on its roof. Three of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Charges are pending in the incident.

The intersection was closed for three-and-a-half hours during crash reconstruction and scene clean-up. Alton police, Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations and the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the accident.