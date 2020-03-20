Peoria County Board holding special board meeting by teleconference

Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew A. Rand has called a special meeting of the Peoria County Board for Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. As the Centers for Disease Control recommends gatherings be limited to 10 people or less, board members will call into the proceedings instead of meeting in-person.

The Peoria County Board must affirm and extend the Disaster Declaration and Executive Orders that Chairman Rand instituted on Wednesday, March 18.

By statute, these actions are only valid for seven days unless the board acts. As a reminder, the declaration is a mechanism put in place to reimburse Peoria County for costs incurred from the planning, preparation, and fight against COVID-19, and it will help with the costs for recovery and rehabilitation.

Members of the public who would like to enter in public comment are asked to send in their comments by 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. They may do so by emailing countyclerk@peoriacounty.org or fax to 309-672-6063. These will be compiled and entered into the public record.